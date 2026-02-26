Hilary Duff shares rare insights into dynamic with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Hilary Duff have known each other since 2008

Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift have been in each other’s orbit for more than a decade, but their bond runs deeper than it seems on the surface.

While the 38-year-old pop superstar has been supporting the Love Story hitmaker for her impact on the music industry, as Duff makes her comeback, Swift and her have remained connected during her hiatus.

During a recent interview, the Lizzy McGuire alum shared that she has a Taylor Swift-corner in her closet where she has been collecting the merch for years.

However, the Mature hitmaker gets the special perks since she is “on Taylor Swift's mailer list, so I get all of her mailer merch. I'm always really excited about it. I would like to stay on that list and continue racking my little Taylor corner in my closet,” as she told Marie Claire when asked about her favourite artist merch.

Duff and the Opalite songstress have known each other since 2008, when both of them were aspiring artists in the beginning of their careers.

The Roommates songstress and Swift have since kept up and she attended the Eras Tour in 2023 with her family.

Duff wore matching makeup with her daughter and shared a picture of herself, one of her kids, and husband Matthew Koma and wrote, “Taylor forever,” in the caption alongside.