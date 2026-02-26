Lily Allen finally found someone after painful heartbreak with David Harbour

Lily Allen makes romance with Jonah Freud official after heartbreak

Lily Allen, iconic singer and songwriter who recently went through a heartbreak, finally have moved on in life and confirmed her romance with Jonah Freud,

The shocking news came almost like a year after her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour and all of her fans are now curious about her love life.

The lovebirds has been quietly spending time together, getting to know each other away from all the public spotlight.

Friends, however, say that they look happier than ever and comfortable in each other’s company.

Jonah’s connection to the famous Freud family sparked buzz among people but for Allen, it seems to be more about enjoying someone’s presence and building real connection.

The West End Girl hitmaker has described the romance as refreshing and different, a chance to focus on happiness and companionship than just headlines.

While they are keeping most of their time together private and lowkey, this new reveal shows that she is moving forward and embracing new start.

All of her fans have showed their excitement online and shared their opinions, sharing support and curiosity about how the relationship will grow now.

After a period of change and heartbreak, it seems like that Lily Allen finally found someone that she clicks with and is happy to explore more things.