Manon Bannerman breaks silence after KATSEYE hiatus announcement

Just days after announcing a temporary break from KATSEYE, Manon Bannerman is reaching out – and fans are holding onto every word.

The Swiss-born pop star posted a simple but heartfelt message to her Instagram Story this week: “I love you all more than words could describe.” Short, lowercase, and straight from the heart.

The message follows KATSEYE’s February 20 announcement that Manon would be stepping back from group activities to focus on “her mental health and well-being.”

In a statement shared via Weverse, the group said, “After open and thoughtful conversations, we announce that Manon will take a temporary break from group activities to focus on her health and well-being. We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to supporting each other and our fans. The group will continue with its scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your love, patience, and understanding.”

Hours later, Manon also reached out to fans privately through Weverse DMs.

The hiatus comes amid tough conversation online. In a February 17 interview, she addressed criticism she’s faced, saying, “Being called lazy, especially as a Black woman, is not fair.”

Her comments reignited discussions about racism in the music industry, with fans drawing comparisons to artists like Normani, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Melody Thornton. Since the announcement, SZA, RAYE, Kehlani, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey have shown visible support online.

With KATSEYE set for Coachella in April, fans are now asking the big question: will Manon be there?