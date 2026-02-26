Innovations like Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display happen once in years: Find out why

Samsung yesterday gave the Galaxy S26 phones a groundbreaking debut, yet it felt like there was nothing fancy and noteworthy about the latest Galaxy S26 lineup. No big camera upgrades. No massive battery enlargement. Yet there was this immensely impressive Privacy Display feature that stood out in Samsung's deluge of new flagship products.

Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display

This innovation on the Galaxy S26 Ultra has emerged as one of the most significant advancements in smartphone design in years.

It allows users to prevent those nearby from seeing the screen content, while being able to view it clearly from the front. This capability is particularly beneficial in public settings, such as on public transport, where privacy is often compromised.

The feature can be easily toggled off when users want to share their screen with others, making it incredibly versatile.

Another commendable flexibility for users is that they can set the Privacy Display to activate only for specific apps or notifications, protecting sensitive information while still allowing for convenient sharing.

The technology behind Privacy Display

Samsung’s Privacy Display is backed by a technology called Black Matrix, which narrows the light path emitted by each pixel. As the screen comprises narrow and wide pixels, only the narrow pixels illuminate when the Privacy Display is activated. This is to make the content visible only from the front.

This meticulous engineering addresses a common flaw in traditional privacy screen protectors, which often diminishes image quality and brightness.

Unlike the physical filters designed to be applied externally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's integrated Privacy Display looks like the most promising and ensures vibrant colours and clarity to deliver an optimal viewing experience.