Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jason Bateman's new dark comedy: 'Can't wait'

Consider this your friendly reminder that Jennifer Aniston is the ultimate supportive co-star.

On February 25, the Friends alum took to Instagram to cheer on longtime friend Jason Bateman ahead of his new HBO miniseries, DFT St. Louis.

First, she reposted the teaser with a simple eyes emoji – subtle, but effective. Then came the poster, along with her enthusiastic caption: “Can’t wait! March 1.”

Short. Sweet. Very Rachel Green-coded.

What is DTF St. Louis about?

According to IMDb, the series is “a darkly comedic tale of three middle-aged individuals entangled in a love triangle, leading to one's untimely demise.”

Translation: messy romance, questionable decisions, and at least one very bad night.

The ensemble cast includes David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Pedro Pascal, Peter Sarsgaard, Joy Sunday, and Chris Perfetti — not exactly a lightweight lineup.

The show premieres March 1, 2026, on HBO.

Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman’s friendship

Aniston and Bateman go way back. The duo have shared the screen in The Break-Up, The Switch, Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party, and Horrible Bosses 2.

So yes, this Instagram support feels earned.