'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins opens up about eating disorder struggles

February 27, 2026

Lily Collins spoke candidly about her past eating disorder, calling recovery “an ongoing process”.

She also admitted that sharing her story remains both “terrifying but rewarding.”

The Emily in Paris star, 36, took to Instagram during Eating Disorder Awareness Week, praising the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) for its “lifesaving work”.

She reminded her followers, “No one has to struggle in silence or shame.”

Collins first revealed her battle with anorexia and bulimia in her 2017 essay collection Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

She explained that her struggles began at 16.

It was the time after her father Phil Collins’ divorce, while she was also balancing modeling and acting careers that placed heavy emphasis on her appearance.

Her role in the 2017 Netflix drama To the Bone, where she portrayed a college student with anorexia, became a turning point.

“As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder — and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character — I’ve always advocated for more awareness and understanding,” she wrote.

Collins emphasized that recovery is deeply personal, “Recovery looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process, but through the help of organizations like NEDA and films like To the Bone, I’ve learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone.”

She concluded her post with a powerful message: “Speaking out and opening up about my history with eating disorders was and is one of the most terrifying but rewarding experiences of my life. If every time I share my story it helps even one person on their recovery journey, it is beyond worth it.”

