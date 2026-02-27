Sarah Michelle Geller, Taylor Momsen remember Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg unexpectedly passed away due to complications from diabetes mellitus

Michelle Trachtenberg passed away a year ago, but her spirit lives on through her friends, family, and fans.

Thursday, February 26, marked exactly one year since the beloved actress’ untimely death at age 39 due to complications from diabetes mellitus. Leading the death anniversary tributes was Trachtenberg’s former Buffy the Vampire Slayer and All My Children costar, Sarah Michelle Geller.

“I’m not sure how it’s been a year,” began Geller, calling herself “one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories” with Trachtenberg. She recalled their first day on set together on Buffy but noted that their first time working together was years earlier on All My Children.

Geller, 48, went on to appreciate how “great” Trachtenberg was with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

“But most of all,” continued Geller, “when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought you so much joy to others is what comes to mind. You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers.”

Meanwhile, Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl costar, Taylor Momsen, said the grief hit her before she even realised what day it was.

“It’s weird how the body clock remembers. Last night I was sitting in my hotel room alone in São Paulo, I didn’t know what the date was (they all blend together on tour) and I was hit with an overwhelming sadness over Michelle… then I wake up and realize it’s been a year without her. Life is hard. I wish…I miss…I wish…” wrote Momsen, whose band The Pretty Reckless is currently on the road with AC/DC.