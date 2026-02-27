Sharon Osbourne curates special BRIT awards tribute for Ozzy

Ozzy himself hosted The BRIT Awards in 2008 alongside his family Sharon, Kelly and Jack

The BRIT Awards will honour Ozzy Osbourne with the Life Time Achievement Award during the ceremony on Saturday, February 28.

The renowned heavy metal star, known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away at the age of 76 last year and will be honoured for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

There will be a number of tribute performances led by Robbie Williams, who was personally asked by Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, to be part of the show due to his long-standing association with the Osbourne family.

Curated by Sharon herself, it will feature a special arrangement of No More Tears - the title track from Ozzy’s multi-million selling 1991 album of the same name.

Robbie will be joined on stage by Ozzy's lead guitarist Zakk Wylde as well as Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo and Tommy Clufetos.

Interestingly, Ozzy himself hosted The BRIT Awards in 2008 alongside his family Sharon, Kelly and Jack.

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK said: 'Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed.

'This Lifetime Achievement Award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide.'

Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 at his Buckinghamshire home on July 22 after suffering an 'acute myocardial infarction' and 'out of hospital cardiac arrest.'