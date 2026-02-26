Mercury retrograde begins today: What to expect from first cosmic event of 2026

The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 kicks off on Thursday, February 26, with a unique cosmic twist.

It’s happening entirely in Pisces, the dreamy and intuitive water sign.

What is Mercury retrograde?

Mercury retrograde is an optical illusion where Mercury appears to move backwards in the sky for 3-4 weeks. It occurs 3-4 times. Astrologers link it with disruptions in communication, technology, and travel, making it a time for reflection, reviewing, and redoing.

Why does this retrograde hit different?

According to the astrologers, this specific retrograde (that will last until March 20) might be more emotionally disorienting than usual, as it is due to the conflict between the rationality of Mercury and the creativity of Pisces.

Communication, details and facts are governed by mercury, whereas intuition, emotion and the unseen are governed by Pisces. In case they bump into each other during a retrograde, anticipate misunderstandings, technical failures, loss of orientation and overall fogginess.

In other words, this Mercury retrograde in Pisces will be tiring, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust in Teen Vogue. We are going to have to do a power nap to get through the day.

Past discussions may recur, plans might fail, and promises might seem unexpectedly unclear. The advantage, however, is that in case you have been idealising a situation that is taking its toll on you quietly, this retrograde will cause that to become very obvious.

What to watch for?

Typical retrograde themes are used: keep the devices backed up, travel plans checked twice, and do not say it. However, the Pisces effect gives it an emotional underpinning - you will have magnificent dreams, flashbacks and sudden insights into the patterns you have been following.

The pre-retrograde shadow period started on February 11, giving the future classic a prelude to it. The cleanup phase, as a so-called retrograde, lasts until April 9 after Mercury stations direct on March 20.

When's the next one?

Mercury will retrograde again in 2026, on June 29-July 23 (Cancer) and October 24-Nov.13 (Scorpio).

In the meantime, breathe, have a nice word with yourself and perhaps read that piece of writing again before sending.