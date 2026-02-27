 
Pokémon Presents 2026: When, how to watch 30th anniversary celebration livestream

Fans are eager to see what The Pokémon Company has planned for the 30th anniversary

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

The Pokémon live stream will air today, Friday, February 27, 2026, officially known as Pokémon Day at 14:00 UTC.

The presentation will officially commence the year-long celebration remembering three decades since the franchise’s debut.

To watch the livestream, users are required to visit the official Pokémon YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, or TikTok channels, where the company will release the latest news and updates from the ever-expanding world of Pokémon.

The presentation also weighs extra as it kicks off the 30th anniversary festivities. Fans also expect potential announcements ranging from new games and apps to trading card releases.

Due to the Pokémon hype, valuations of the Pokémon cards are increasing.

Authenticators point out that the anniversary is likely to attract nostalgic collectors and new collectors to the hobby, which could reignite interest in rare base-set cards from the late 1990s.

Since its inception in 2019, the Pokémon Presents is one of the primary’s mode of making new announcements.

In earlier presentations, the company announced new game generations, mobile apps, and expansion content.

This year’s tagline is “get ready for a year’s worth of Pokémon fun.”

