 
Geo News

Bitcoin slides down $64,000 as Iran conflicts sends investors fleeing to safety

Bitcoin drops $128 billion as US-Israel attack on Iran sparks rush to safety

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Bitcoin slides down $64,000 as Iran conflicts sends investors fleeing to safety
Bitcoin slides down $64,000 as Iran conflicts sends investors fleeing to safety

The US-Israel strikes on Iran wiped out roughly $128 billion in cryptocurrency value in just a few hours.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency tumbled 3.8%, dropping to $63,038 before steadying near the $64,000 mark.

The second-most popular token, Ether, slid around 4%. This sent shockwaves to crypto investors.

This drop extends the brutal months-long downfall of the cryptocurrency.

Previously bitcoin has fallen around 50% from its all-time peak of over $126,000. The downturn started in October when around $19 billion of liquidations started.

This is all due to cryptocurrency being treated as a risk asset instead of a safe haven like Gold.

The recent escalation in geopolitical tensions has led traders to dump volatile holdings and pile into traditional stores of value.

As traditional stock markets are closed for the weekend, digital-asset turned to tokenised commodities on platforms.

Prices for contracts tied to oil, gold, and silver jumped sharply, suggesting that investors are bracing for a prolonged conflict and its influence on global markets. 

Foldable iPhone price disclosed, Apple set to shake up foldable world: Report
Foldable iPhone price disclosed, Apple set to shake up foldable world: Report
Oil prices can hit $130-$140 per barrel following US-Israel attack on Iran
Oil prices can hit $130-$140 per barrel following US-Israel attack on Iran
Where are US military bases in Middle East? Full breakdown
Where are US military bases in Middle East? Full breakdown
Full list of airlines that have cancelled, suspended, or rerouted flights to Middle East
Full list of airlines that have cancelled, suspended, or rerouted flights to Middle East
Apple confirms new product announcements to start March 2: See what to expect
Apple confirms new product announcements to start March 2: See what to expect
THIS game-changing Galaxy S26 feature sure to make iPhone 17 users envy
THIS game-changing Galaxy S26 feature sure to make iPhone 17 users envy
Amazon signs $50 billion deal with OpenAI to optimise AI infrastructure for AWS users
Amazon signs $50 billion deal with OpenAI to optimise AI infrastructure for AWS users
OpenAI working with Pentagon after Trump banned Anthropic from agencies
OpenAI working with Pentagon after Trump banned Anthropic from agencies