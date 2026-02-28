What is 'Gang of Eight'? Why Rubio briefed them before Iran attack

February 28, 2026
The United States (U.S.) Congress’ “Gang of Eight” has drawn attention following the U.S.-Israeli joint military strike on Iran.
Reports suggest that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted and briefed the Gang of Eight on Friday to inform them about the planned U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran.
The Gang of Eight is a U.S. lawmakers’ group consisting of both Democratic and Republican congressional leaders. U.S. law requires the executive branch to brief the group about the country’s covert operations and highly classified intelligence matters.
According to NBC News, the group consists of following eight high-level members of Congress from both parties.
The group was previously briefed for an hour about the possible military action on February 25, 2026.