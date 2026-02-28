 
What is 'Gang of Eight'? Why Rubio briefed them before Iran attack

The group consists of eight high-level members of Congress

Geo News Digital Desk
February 28, 2026

What is 'Gang of Eight'? Why Rubio briefed them before Iran attack

The United States (U.S.) Congress’ “Gang of Eight” has drawn attention following the U.S.-Israeli joint military strike on Iran.

Reports suggest that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted and briefed the Gang of Eight on Friday to inform them about the planned U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran.

What is the Gang of Eight?

The Gang of Eight is a U.S. lawmakers’ group consisting of both Democratic and Republican congressional leaders. U.S. law requires the executive branch to brief the group about the country’s covert operations and highly classified intelligence matters.

According to NBC News, the group consists of following eight high-level members of Congress from both parties.

  1. Mike Johnson (R-LA): Republican politician currently serving as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
  2. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): Democratic Party House Minority Leader.
  3. John Thune (R-SD): Republican Party Senate Majority Leader
  4. Chuck Schumer (D-NY): Democratic Party Senate Minority Leader
  5. Rick Crawford (R-AR): Republican Party Chair of the House Intelligence Committee
  6. Jim Himes (D-CT): Democratic Party Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee.
  7. Tom Cotton (R-AR): Republican Party Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee
  8. Mark Warner (D-VA): Democratic Party Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee

The group was previously briefed for an hour about the possible military action on February 25, 2026. 

