Palm Jumeirah is not hit directly by Iranian missile: Here’s what really happened

The retaliatory missile strikes by Iran against the U.S. and Israel have disrupted the Middle Eastern region extending into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to UAE authorities, the air defence systems were activated over Dubai as aerial threats were detected.

The exclusive footage circulating on social media depicts interceptors engaging aerial targets directly over the waters adjacent to Palm Jumeirah.

People also reported hearing loud explosions as UAE defence systems destroyed incoming projectiles.

Amid widespread speculation and viral videos showing fire and smoke on Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, official sources have confirmed that the man-made island was not directly struck by an Iranian missile.

Following the interceptions on adjacent waters, debris from destroyed missiles rained down on the area of Palm Jumeirah.

The falling debris ignited a fire in a building within the luxury Fairmont The Palm Hotel, leading to speculation that the hotel itself had been hit.

The incident left four people injured and the fire is now under control.

The Dubai Media Office also issued an official statement clarifying the nature of the incident.