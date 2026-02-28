Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched along with AirTag-like tracker, Xiaomi Watch 5 ahead of MWC 2026

Xiaomi has officially released a spate of new products ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, including a photography-oriented flagship smartphone, an AirTag-like tag, a smartwatch, and an ultra-slim power bank.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera setup: Leica-powered photography

The most noteworthy highlight of Xiaomi's recent launches is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone, which the company has co-branded with camera maker Leica.

The 17 Ultra packs nearly unmatched camera specs. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with a large 1-inch sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a variable focal length of 75mm-100mm.

The latest Xiaomi phone also features a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi's new tracking devices

Xiaomi has also launched an AirTag-like tracking device on the sidelines of the 17 Ultra. It works with both Apple's Find My and Google's Android Find Hub. It is a lightweight, button-cell-powered tag weighing just 10 grams and can be used to locate lost items.

Xiaomi's new power bank

Xiaomi's new power bank is also a noteworthy offering, featuring a slim 6mm profile and a 5,000mAh capacity. The power bank supports 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging, and it's magnetically compatible with devices like iPhones.

Xiaomi Watch 5

Another laudable new device from Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Watch 5: a smartwatch with a 930mAh battery that can last up to six days. Notable properties of this timepiece are a 1.54-inch AMOLED display, health monitoring capabilities, and gesture controls.

Xiaomi's fresh product lineup showcases the company's focus on camera performance, connectivity, and power efficiency. This focus caters to the evolving needs of consumers in the European and UK markets.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has come as a strong challenger in the high-end smartphone segment, while its tracking device and power bank offerings are designed to provide users with reliable and efficient accessories.

As Xiaomi is testing the limits of innovation, these new products are sure to grab global acclaim from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.