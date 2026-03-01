Mumford & Sons shock fans with surprise guest on 'SNL' performance

Mumford & Sons welcome guest appearance at 'Saturday Night Live'

Mumford & Sons served as the musical guest in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on February 28, and they brought out a surprise guest along.

The folk-rock band based on Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane, took the stage to perform songs from their latest album, Prizefighter, and sang Rubber Band Man featuring Hozier.

Their performance also featured a cameo from The National's Aaron Dessner which doubled the excitement for fans.

Videos of the performance taken from Studio 8H went viral all over social media, as fans expressed their delight at Mumford & Sons' comeback, and the surprise guests.

The song Rubber Band Man is a collaboration between the Someone New hitmaker, and the band.

Prizefighter, which marked the second album since the band's return after seven years, features many collaborations as the band described their project a collaborative effort between friends.

They co-produced and co-wrote the album with Dessner, and worked with Gracie Abrams and Chris Stapleton on tracks from the project.

The special SNL episode where Mumford & Sons performed, was hosted by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storie.