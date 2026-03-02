Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute

Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude experienced service disruptions on Monday, March 2, 2026, just days after the AI giant failed to reach an agreement with the United States (U.S.) Department of War.

According to the outage monitoring site Downdetector, several users reported service disruptions.

In a status update after investigating the issue, Anthropic said: “We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths,” adding that the issue was being fixed.

In a subsequent update, the company said, “We have discovered that some API methods are not working and are investigating the issue.”

Users experienced several service disruptions with company's AI chatbot, Claude, and its coding service, Claude Code. Signed out users were not able to use the Claude app.

Many users took to X and shared screenshots of the error pages, describing a “temporary service disruption.”

Anthropic experienced a massive surge in its users following its feud with the Pentagon and blacklisting from the government departments.

The AI company refused Pentagon’s request to let the department use its most powerful AI tools for military purposes, including usage in autonomous AI weapons without human oversight and for large-scale domestic surveillance.

Other popular AI companies, including Elon Musk’s xAI, OpenAI and Google have struck deals with the Pentagon allowing their AI tools to be used for military purposes.