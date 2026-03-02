5 key takeaways from Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon press conference on Iran-US war

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine addressed the media on Monday, March 2.

This marks the first Pentagon press conference since the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

The Operation Epic Fury started on Saturday, February 28.

Here are the major key takeaways from their remarks.

1. “We didn’t start this war, but we’re finishing it"

Hegseth started the conference by framing the conflict as the culmination of decades of Iranian aggression. He quoted that the Iranian attacks date back to the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and recent strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hegseth said, “For 47 long years, the Iranian regime has waged a savage, one-sided war against America. We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we’re finishing it.”

He also noted that the primary objectives of the U.S. are “laser-focused” on destroying the missiles of Iran. It also focuses on damaging Iran’s missile production capabilities, naval infrastructure, and making sure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.

2. Four service members are dead

Caine confirmed that the U.S. has suffered its fourth combat fatality since operations started, with the service member succumbing to injuries from Iran’s counterattacks.

Commenting on it, Hegseth said, “War is hell and always will be. Our grateful nation honours the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured, the absolute best of America.”

Caine also warned that additional casualties are expected as the operation continues.

3. No American ground forces in Iran

Hegseth confirmed that the American ground forces have not entered Iran and have declined to rule out the possibility as the operation evolves.

Criticising earlier Pentagon administration for disclosing the operational details, he said: “We’re going to go into the exercises of what we will or will not do. We will go as far as we need to.”

Gen. Caine later confirmed additional forces are flowing to the Middle East.

4. U.S.-Iran war is not endless, but the timeline remains unclear

Hegseth said, “This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better, and so does this president.”

However, he also mentioned that Iranian capabilities will not be destroyed “overnight.” When asked about the precise duration, Hegseth grew adversarial, stating Trump has “all latitude in the world” to determine whether the operation takes “four weeks, two weeks, six weeks.”

5. Operation’s purpose is not regime change

While carefully describing, Hegseth stated that the operation’s aim is not regime change, even as Iran’s supreme leader has been killed.

Hegseth said: “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.”

He considered the leadership transition in Iran a fortunate byproduct rather than a primary objective.