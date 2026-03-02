Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with Satellite messaging

Apple has introduced the iPhone 17e, hailing it as a more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. Interested buyers can pre-book the phone on Wednesday, March 4, with availability beginning March 11.

Samsung has also announced the retail release of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for March 11, 2026.

In a press release on Monday, March 2, 2026, Apple announced the iPhone 17e in black, white and soft pink colours, starting at $599.

The pictures of the new iPhone show a smart design featuring a single camera, unlike the triple camera setup in iPhone 17.

Prominent features in iPhone 17e:

Some of the interesting features in the product include:

A19 processor offering exceptional performance

C1X, latest generation cellular modem design by Apple, which is 2x faster than iPhone 16e

48MP fusion camera with 4K Dolby Vision video and also enables 2x Telephoto

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display display

Ceramic Shield 2 offering 3x better scratch resistance

MagSafe, fast wireless charging

One of the most prominent features of the phone is that it allows users to send messages via satellite, when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said, “iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family.”

She added that iPhone 17e was designed to stay “fast, secure and valuable” for years to come.

The phone is made with 30 percent recycled content, including 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery.

It is manufactured with 55 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain.