Honor claims its ‘Robot phone’ with movable camera can dance to music

Honor has finally unveiled its innovative “Robot phone,” with exciting features including a movable camera arm, which the company claims can dance to music.

This incredible functionality in Honor's Robot phone's movable camera is evidence that it can respond to various situations without even taking commands.

The unique handset was first teased earlier this year and is set to launch in the second half of 2026, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

A Robot phone with personality

The most notable feature of this phone is its ability to exhibit a “personality.” According to Honor, besides dancing to music, the device can respond to users with animated “head shakes”, adding a fun, interactive element.

The company also provided a demo, showcasing how the robot suggests outfits by nodding or shaking its head in response to user queries. This interaction can occur through both text and voice, enhancing the user experience.

Advanced camera technology

The handset is equipped with a remarkable 200MP camera installed on a three-axis gimbal, making the Robot phone deliver exceptional video and photo quality.

The camera features advanced stabilisation technology, allowing for smooth rotations and cinematic shots through its Spinshot feature, which enables 90 or 180-degree camera movements.

Its AI-powered object tracking capability enhances video calls by keeping the user in focus. This is similar to Apple’s Centre Stage but with added functionality.

Honor is said to have achieved these innovative movements by developing a custom micro motor and applying techniques from foldable phone technology, ensuring durability and performance.

The components used for the robotic arm are similar to the high strength of the Honor Magic V6’s hinge, boasting a tensile strength of 2800 MPa.