 
Geo News

Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens

A prolonged conflict will increase market uncertainty

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens
Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens

United States (U.S.) and European defence stocks jumped on Monday following a military escalation in the Middle East over the weekend amid speculation of a prolonged conflict with Iran.

European defence companies were clear winners as German Hensoldt's stocks jumped by 3 percent and Britain’s BAE Systems climbed by 4 percent.

Other military equipment production giants also saw a surge in their value. Shares of Thales, Renk and Leonardo rose between 4 percent and 1 percent.

U.S. defence giants Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman also recorded gains with 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Experts have warned that prolonged conflict will increase market uncertainty.

The Western defence industry maintained its gains despite reports of three American fighter jets crashing in Kuwait.

In a press release on Monday, March 02, 2026, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the crashing of three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles, flying in support of Operation Epic Fury, with friendly fire.

The CENTCOM statement read, “During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.”

The pilots on all the crashed jets ejected safely, were recovered and are in stable condition.

The U.S. military has launched an investigation into the incident. 

Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know
How CIA eliminated Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei after months of tracking: Details inside
How CIA eliminated Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei after months of tracking: Details inside
Instagram post scheduling, more premium features released for all users for free
Instagram post scheduling, more premium features released for all users for free
AWS outage reported in UAE after unidentified objects struck data centre
AWS outage reported in UAE after unidentified objects struck data centre