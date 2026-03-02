 
Macron warns France will use nuclear weapons 'without hesitation'

Franch announces to increase its nuclear warheads

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that he would authorise the use of nuclear weapons “without flinching” if French interests come under threat.

Speaking at a ballistic-missile submarine base in north-western France, the 48-year-old announced an increase in the country's nuclear arsenal, saying, “I have ordered an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in our arsenal.”

In his 45-minute speech, Macron said Paris would no longer disclose the number of its nuclear warheads. According to the latest figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), France currently has an estimated 290 nuclear warheads.

In his landmark address amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran and the Russian campaign against Ukraine, Macron said, “I will never hesitate to take the decisions that are essential to protect our vital interests. If we were to use our arsenal, no state could avoid it.”

French president proposed adding a European layer of nuclear deterrence to the already available U.S. nuclear umbrella to European allies.

Macron announced the potential deployment of France’s strategic capabilities in coordination with European allies.

He added that eight countries have already expressed interest in the European nuclear deterrence layer, including the United Kingdom (U.K.), Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Poland.

The French President’s statement came after Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons against Britain and Germany if its war against Ukraine continues for another two to three years.

Earlier, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un also announced an increase in his country’s nuclear stockpile. 

