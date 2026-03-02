 
Geo News

Blood Moon 2026: Exact times total lunar eclipse hit your city

Blood Mood will occur on March 3, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Blood Moon 2026: Exact times total lunar eclipse hit your city
Blood Moon 2026: Exact times total lunar eclipse hit your city

A total lunar eclipse or “Blood Moon” is set to be visible on March 3, 2026, marking the last such event until 2028.

The total phase (totality), when the moon turns completely dark red, will last for 58 minutes. It will start at 11:04 UTC and end at 12:02 UTC.

Here are the local times for the Total Phase (Totality), when the Blood Moon is most visible:

  • New Zealand (Auckland/Wellington): 12:04 a.m. – 1:02 a.m. (Wednesday, March 4)
  • Australia (Sydney/Melbourne - AEDT): 10:04 p.m. – 11:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • Australia (Adelaide - ACDT): 9:34 p.m. – 10:32 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • Australia (Perth - AWST): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 8:04 p.m. – 9:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 8:04 p.m. – 9:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • China (Beijing): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • Philippines (Manila): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • India (New Delhi - IST): 4:34 p.m. – 5:33 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3 - visible at moonrise)
  • Pakistan (Islamabad/Lahore - PKT): 5:45 p.m. – 6:17 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3 - visible at moonrise)
  • USA/Canada (Pacific Time - PST): 3:04 a.m. – 4:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • USA/Canada (Mountain Time - MST): 4:04 a.m. – 5:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • USA/Canada (Central Time - CST): 5:04 a.m. – 6:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • USA/Canada (Eastern Time - EST): 6:04 a.m. – 7:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)
  • Mexico City (CST): 5:04 a.m. – 6:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Residents across the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, East Asia, and Western North America will have the best views.

Since the moon will be below the horizon, the eclipse can’t be observed from most of Europe and Africa. 

Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens
Shares of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin surge as Middle East conflict deepens
5 key takeaways from Pete Hegseth's Pentagon press conference on Iran-US war
5 key takeaways from Pete Hegseth's Pentagon press conference on Iran-US war
Honor claims its ‘Robot phone' with movable camera can dance to music
Honor claims its ‘Robot phone' with movable camera can dance to music
Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Apple launches iPhone 17e at $599 with satellite messaging
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Anthropic's Claude hit by disruptions days after Pentagon dispute
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Which Muslim countries are supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury' against Iran?
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
Sam Altman shares insights into deal between OpenAI, Pentagon: 'Definitely rushed'
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know
'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know