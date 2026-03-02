Blood Moon 2026: Exact times total lunar eclipse hit your city

A total lunar eclipse or “Blood Moon” is set to be visible on March 3, 2026, marking the last such event until 2028.

The total phase (totality), when the moon turns completely dark red, will last for 58 minutes. It will start at 11:04 UTC and end at 12:02 UTC.

Here are the local times for the Total Phase (Totality), when the Blood Moon is most visible:

New Zealand (Auckland/Wellington): 12:04 a.m. – 1:02 a.m. (Wednesday, March 4)

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne - AEDT): 10:04 p.m. – 11:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Australia (Adelaide - ACDT): 9:34 p.m. – 10:32 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Australia (Perth - AWST): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Japan (Tokyo): 8:04 p.m. – 9:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

South Korea (Seoul): 8:04 p.m. – 9:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

China (Beijing): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Philippines (Manila): 7:04 p.m. – 8:02 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

India (New Delhi - IST): 4:34 p.m. – 5:33 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3 - visible at moonrise)

Pakistan (Islamabad/Lahore - PKT): 5:45 p.m. – 6:17 p.m. (Tuesday, March 3 - visible at moonrise)

USA/Canada (Pacific Time - PST): 3:04 a.m. – 4:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

USA/Canada (Mountain Time - MST): 4:04 a.m. – 5:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

USA/Canada (Central Time - CST): 5:04 a.m. – 6:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

USA/Canada (Eastern Time - EST): 6:04 a.m. – 7:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Mexico City (CST): 5:04 a.m. – 6:02 a.m. (Tuesday, March 3)

Residents across the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, East Asia, and Western North America will have the best views.

Since the moon will be below the horizon, the eclipse can’t be observed from most of Europe and Africa.