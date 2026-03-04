Nicole Kidman reveals 'pure intentions' her viral AMC ad

Turns out, heartbreak feels good in a place like this… especially when you are doing it for free.

During a March 2 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nicole Kidman revealed that her now legendary AMC Theaters commercial wasn’t about a paycheck – it was about saving movie theaters.

“[I] called in all these favors,” she said. “We did it for nothing, and then it went off.”

Yes, that ad. The one. The memes. The rain. The dramatic popcorn.

Nicole shared that she rallied serious talent – including cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth and screenwriter Billy Ray – during the height of COVID.

“I said, “Should we do this? We need to help the theaters,’” she recalled. “It was during COVID when we did it. The crew that I was working with on Being the Ricardos, I said, ‘Would you guys be willing to do this?’”

Spoiler: they were.

“I had no idea that thing was gonna work,” she noted. “We did it out of the purest of intentions.”

Work it did. The ad became a pop culture moment – and Nicole isn’t ruling out round two.

“Maybe, yes,” she teased in October 2024. “Yes, you need to talk to Adam [Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters].”

Even more intriguing? “We're in the making,” she continued. “I'm using a Practical Magic term: There's things brewing.”