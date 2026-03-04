Adin Ross's sister Madeline Ross dies aged 36 as cause remains undisclosed

Madeline Ross, the sister of viral sensation and buzzing social media personality Adin Ross died aged 36 in Broward County, Florida.

The coroner has confirmed Madeline died on January 15, 2026, in Broward County, Florida.

However, the cause of her death remains unknown, as the autopsy report has not been released.

Adin, 25, has three siblings, including Naomi Ross, an influencer who has an Instagram community of over 127,000 followers at @naomzies.

But, unlike her brother Adin and sister Naomi, Madeline was an introverted personality who stayed out of the public spotlight.

Adin made his name by garnering millions of followers across multiple social media and streaming platforms.

They include YouTube, on which he has amassed 4.6 million subscribers and Discord, a streaming platform, where he enjoys a community of 250,000 members on his Adin’s Planet server.

Ross has big credits for interviewing big guns, such as Drake, Young Thug, Andrew Tate and President Donald Trump, whom he interviewed in the run up to the presidential election in August 2024.

Ross's interview with the latter generated buzz on social media.

Sitting down for the interview, Trump told Ross, ‘Maybe someday you’ll be president,’ to which he replied, ‘I don’t know about that—I’ll leave it to Barron maybe one day.’

For the unversed, he shared a friendly bond with Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump

But in a dramatic u-turn, just less than two months into the interview, the popular YouTuber revealed he regretted stepping into the political arena.

On September 26 last year during a livestream, Ross opened up, ‘Now that I look back on it, I really, really wish I never got into like politics.’

Describing what he thinks to have been the target of identity politics to an audience that was unaware of him prior to the big interview.

He said, ‘So many people just tie me to it. And no matter what, they don’t even get to know who I am.’