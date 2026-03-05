Patriots part ways with WR Stefon Diggs after just one season: Find out what's next for Snoop?

Patriots have parted ways with accomplished wide receiver Stefon Diggs, just after a year with the franchise, and he’s again up for trade in the open market.

The former Pro Bowl receiver shared a gratitude message on his Instagram Story as soon as the news came out of his pending release.

He wrote, “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever.”

Although Diggs only stayed for one year, in this one season Diggs did something he must be proud of.

He helped the Patriots to regain the top-tier spot in the NFL.

The New England Patriots now plan to release him on March 11, when free agency kicks off.

The 32-year-old Diggs signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots, worth $69 million, last March and scaled the ladder of team leadership as their top-tier wide receiver in just one year.

Diggs led the Patriots during the regular season as top receiver, with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

During New England’s Super Bowl LX campaign, Diggs had 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in four playoff games.

After releasing Stefon Diggs, the Patriots will now be on the lookout to fill that gap for quarterback Drake Maye.

They will rely on their top receivers like Mack Hollins and fourth-year pro Kayshon Boutte while heading into next season.

For context, the New England have made 11 selections in this year’s draft, with their top pick at 31st overall.