Travis Kelce meets with Kai Trump after President Trump blasts Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is spotted enjoying his NFL offseason time on the golf course.

The footage of Travis Kelce chatting with President Donald Trump’s granddaughter sparks buzz on social media, just after the latter has ripped into the Life of a Showgirl singer Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in attendance at a match between Jupiter Links GC and The Bay Golf Club at Sofi Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Tiger Woods' partner, Vanessa Trump, who is the former wife of Donald Trump’s son Don Jr.—and her 18-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, were also spotted at the event.

The viral clip shared online by Tyler Boronski, who introduces himself as a content producer, features Travis and Kai seen sharing chats on the turf during the event.

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump, is an amateur golfer and was spotted in the crowd alongside her mom, waving Woods on, while Travis and his brother Jason stepped up to try the TGL gold simulator.

For the unversed, Vanessa and Woods have been in a relationship since 2025 and marked his 50th birthday with Kai in January this year.

Although the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has never appeared in public sharing his political opinions, President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

During his presidential campaign in 2024, the president initially posted AI-generated images of Swift appearing to back him before the pop star officially endorsed his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris

At the time he shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” later adding, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

And for the second time on record, Trump took a jab at Travis’ 2025 Super Bowl defeat when the Philadelphia Eagles were invited to the White House after their triumph.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” said President Donald Trump during the event. “How did that work out?” he asked as the crowd laughs, before posing the same question once again: “How did that one work out?”