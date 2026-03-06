 
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz' relationship reaches major milestone

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked dating rumours since August 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

A single Instagram ‘like’ is all it took to send fans into detective mode.

During Paris Fashion Week, Zoë Kravitz appeared in a front-row lineup shared by British Vogue – and eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed that Anne Twist, the mother of Harry Styles, had liked the post.

For fans of the rumoured couple, that tiny heart icon felt like a not-so-subtle stamp of approval.

The Instagram carousel highlighted several A-listers at the Saint Laurent AW26 show, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Rosé of Blackpink. The caption read:

“This evening at #ParisFashionWeek, #MichellePfeiffer, #ZoëKravitz and #Blackpink’s #Rosé were all on the front row for the @YSL AW26 show. Click the link in bio for all the best front-row moments from the French fashion capital so far.”

Kravitz, 37, turned heads at the event in a glossy brown turtleneck with mesh sleeves paired with relaxed high-waisted trousers–an effortlessly cool look that photographers clearly couldn’t get enough of.

The actress and Styles have been romantically linked since last summer. In August 2025, a fan account posted footage of the pair strolling arm-in-arm through Rome with the caption: “Harry and Zoë Kravitz in Rome today.”

A day later, the duo were reportedly spotted kissing at Rita’s in London after a promotional event for Caught Stealing, according to Deuxmoi.

“He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” a source told People magazine at the time.

Now that the film – also starring Austin Butler and Bad Bunny – is out, Kravitz may even pop up during Styles’ upcoming Together, Together global residency tour starting in May.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up," a source told the outlet of the pair. "When it makes sense, she may join him on tour."

Another insider added: “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

