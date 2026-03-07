 
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened

Stephanie’s last post came on Valentine’s Day with her fiancée, captioning it 'Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 07, 2026

Stephanie Buttermore’s sudden death at age 36 on March 6 left the fitness community reeling as her death leaves questions.

Stephanie’s fiancée Jeff Nippard’s team announced the tragic news on their Instagram handle, however, the statement did not disclose the cause of her death but appealed to the online community to respect their privacy.

Stephanie Buttermore had a charismatic personality and had won hearts online.

The statement on Instagram reads: “An important update from the Jeff Nippard team: It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie.

Jeff Nippard remembered his fiancée with touching words, stating, “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”

Requesting with the online community for privacy, the statement added, “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Who was Stephanie Buttermore?

Stephanie Buttermore was a dynamic personality; besides being a known influencer in the fitness community, she was also an accomplished cancer researcher.

She did her PhD in Pathology and Cell Biology at the University of South Florida.

Her area of research was focused on ovarian cancer detection and early screening, where she succeeded in discovering a protein called RHAMM.

This protein could potentially be used as an early screening marker for the disease through urine test.

What made her a buzzing influencer was that she blended her passion for fitness with her scientific knowledge, thus starting to use her platform to inform millions of followers on the science behind exercise and diet.

What actually happened

However, as per her fiancée’s post, he didn’t disclose the medical condition that led to the sudden death of Stephanie Buttermore; instead, he appealed to the online community for privacy in moment of grief.

But, in her last Instagram post, Stephanie did mention her struggle with mental health and at that time she gave the reason why she had stepped away from social media.

In an Instagram post in May 2024, Stephanie while explaining her long break from social media, revealed that she had been struggling with severe anxiety that made her feel like she “couldn’t breathe or leave my house.”

The decision was instrumental in regaining mental health, describing how mental health became “the best it’s ever been” after stepping away from the pressures of constant social media posting.

Credit: Screenshot via Instagram @Stephanie_buttermore.
Stephanie’s last known public moment came on Valentine’s Day this year, with her fiancé, who captioned the post, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels.”

She commented on the buzzing post, “Love you forever,” unaware of the fact that it would become her farewell message to her fiancée and online community.

Buttermore had garnered a significant social media following, boasting over 525,000 followers on Instagram and over 1.17 million YouTuber followers.

