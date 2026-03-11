Barry Keoghan riles fans up with Cillian Murphy joke

Barry Keoghan jokes about Cillian Murphy to make people mad

Barry Keoghan knows exactly how to make people lose it.

The Saltburn star has got one trick that instantly drives people mad and he loves to use it whenever he gets a chance.

During a press cycle for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, scheduled for a global streaming release on Netflix on March 20, following a limited theatrical debut, the Irish actor revealed he likes to joke about Cillian Murphy just to make his fans rile up in no time.

In a fan captured video, making rounds on social media, The Batman actor could be seen sitting on the stage alongside a moderator saying, “But my eyes are so blue in it, right? Can't ruin that. I know.”

Appearing to be reflecting on his bond or some other moment with the Oscar winner, Keoghan, 33, shared “I was like, Cillian, I look more Cillian Murphy than you look like Cillian Murphy.”

“I love saying that because it makes people go mad,” he added with a sly smile. “People are like, no you don't.”

In the film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Keoghan plays Erasmus "Duke" Shelby, the grown-up illegitimate son of Tommy Shelby.

Directed by Tom Harper, the film stars Murphy, 49, as Tommy Shelby, set during World War II.

The reel-life father-son duo, most recently attended Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man New York premiere, making a chic and stylish appearance alongside their co-actress Sarah Ferguson.