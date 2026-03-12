Katie Price opens up about mum's reaction to marriage drama

Katie has been spending more time with her mum, Amy, after returning from Dubai

Katie Price has broken her silence for the first time about her mother's reaction to her whirlwind marriage.

Moreover, the former glamour model, 47, also issued a fresh health update on her mum after visiting her in hospital.

For the unversed, the 47-year-old has been spending more time with her mum, Amy, after returning from Dubai, where she had made frequent visits to see her new husband, Lee Andrews.

Speaking on her podcast with sister Sophie this morning, Katie told that her mother was left 'traumatised' to learn about her sudden marriage. Sophie asked Katie about her mum's reaction:

'Mum has been horrendous. Is she even talking to you yet?

Firing back, Katie said: 'Of course she is. I went and saw her in the hospital.'

Detailing the visit, Katie added: “I gave her a big hug. I went to mum and she cried like that.”

Appearing to suggest why her mum was so upset, Sophie interjected: 'You’ve traumatized us all again.'

It is worth noting that Katie recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews after meeting him in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.