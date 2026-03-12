 
Geo News

Katie Price opens up about mum's reaction to marriage drama

Katie also issued a fresh health update on her mum after visiting her in hospital

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Katie has been spending more time with her mum, Amy, after returning from Dubai
Katie has been spending more time with her mum, Amy, after returning from Dubai

Katie Price has broken her silence for the first time about her mother's reaction to her whirlwind marriage. 

Moreover, the former glamour model, 47, also issued a fresh health update on her mum after visiting her in hospital. 

For the unversed, the 47-year-old has been spending more time with her mum, Amy, after returning from Dubai, where she had made frequent visits to see her new husband, Lee Andrews.

Speaking on her podcast with sister Sophie this morning, Katie told that her mother was left 'traumatised' to learn about her sudden marriage. Sophie asked Katie about her mum's reaction:

'Mum has been horrendous. Is she even talking to you yet?

Firing back, Katie said: 'Of course she is. I went and saw her in the hospital.'

Detailing the visit, Katie added: “I gave her a big hug. I went to mum and she cried like that.”

Appearing to suggest why her mum was so upset, Sophie interjected: 'You’ve traumatized us all again.'

It is worth noting that Katie recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews after meeting him in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.

Katy Perry response to struggling fan ignites heated online backlash
Katy Perry response to struggling fan ignites heated online backlash
Tom Holland breaks cover after stylist hints he already wed Zendaya
Tom Holland breaks cover after stylist hints he already wed Zendaya
ENHYPEN weekly series suffers following Heeseung shocking exit
ENHYPEN weekly series suffers following Heeseung shocking exit
Cillian Murphy talks about Tommy Shelby haircut at 'The Immortal Man' premiere
Cillian Murphy talks about Tommy Shelby haircut at 'The Immortal Man' premiere
Marvel fans are up for special surprise at 2026 Oscars
Marvel fans are up for special surprise at 2026 Oscars
Charlie Puth takes jibe at Timothee Chalamet over 'insensitive opera remarks'
Charlie Puth takes jibe at Timothee Chalamet over 'insensitive opera remarks'
Katie Price enjoys Rome trip with pals as Lee Andrews remains in Dubai
Katie Price enjoys Rome trip with pals as Lee Andrews remains in Dubai
Jack Osbourne welcomes baby girl named after late dad Ozzy Osbourne
Jack Osbourne welcomes baby girl named after late dad Ozzy Osbourne