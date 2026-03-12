Harry Styles, Marcello Hernandez give fans a teaser to upcoming 'SNL' show

Harry Styles joins 'SNL' stars Marcello Hernandez and Kenan Thompson for new promo

Harry Styles is back on Saturday Night Live and fans got the first taste of his show in the new promo – after he had already come to work to Studio 8H during Ryan Gosling’s show.

The 31-year-old singer joined the cast members Marcello Hernandez and Kenan Thompson for the promo on Wednesday, March 11, with a parody of Styles’ One Night in Manchester Netflix special trailer.

As the sketch begins, Hernandez is seen impersonating the Sign of the Times hitmaker dressed up in the outfit he wore to the BRITs, sporting the same hairstyle, and dancing on the stage.

While Hernandez got into the character, Styles and Thompson arrived after getting their pain au chocolat, which the Grammy winner shared is a “tradition when I host.”

“What are you doing, Marcello? Are those my clothes?” Styles asked the comedian, to which he murmured, “Yeah, sorry. I thought you weren’t coming, so I thought I’d just go on as your understudy.”

The SNL star told Styles that he just wanted to help, so the Fine Line singer asked him to hold his pain au chocolat as he takes the stage.

Getting up to take his place, Styles told the camera, “See you on Saturday.”

The British pop star will be returning to the late night comedy show for the second time this Saturday, March 14, for double duty as the host as well as the musical guest.