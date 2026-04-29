Stephen criticizes Megan Thee Stallion for cheating allegations against Klay

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, and he’s not holding back.

On his Straight Shooter show, the ESPN host questioned why Megan chose to make details of the split public, particularly her allegations of infidelity.

“I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business and none of y’all’s either,” Smith said. “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so… Why? How come you just couldn’t break up and go on your merry way?”

Smith argued that personal matters should be kept away from the public eye, suggesting that even if wrongdoing occurred, it didn’t need to be revealed publicly.

He sharpened his tone at one point, saying, “These women just chirp, chirp, chirping all over the damn place.”

The commentary sparked debate online, with clips of Smith’s remarks circulating widely.

Some fans defended Megan’s right to speak her truth, while others echoed Smith’s call for discretion.

The fallout came after Megan confirmed the breakup through a representative, citing a lack of trust.

She alleged Thompson’s infidelity, though the NBA star has not publicly addressed the situation.

WNBA player Lexie Brown also stepped in to deny speculation about her involvement.