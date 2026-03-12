Bella Hadid shares key lessons learnt from acting debut

Bella Hadid sheds light on how acting career contrasted with modeling

Bella Hadid recently transitioned her modeling career into acting for Ryan Murphy’s series The Beauty and it introduced her to an entirely different world.

The 29-year-old supermodel shared that morphing herself into a character taught her many lessons she took home, including an alternate perspective to look at the world.

"The entire set taught me how to release control and the obsession with perfectionism. My comfort zone is when I’m in control, but I knew I had to get out of my comfort zone, let loose, and let go," Hadid told Vogue in an interview on Thursday, March 12.

The Orebella founder shared that as a model she is over conscious of her appearance, and she was able to suspend that feeling as long as she was on set.

"Being beautiful or perfect was the lowest thing on this list at the end of a day on set, and that was a really big learning lesson for me. I will have that for the rest of my life,” she told the outlet.

In the Murphy show, Hadid portrays the character Ruby who is an international supermodel who starts dabbling in the use of a dark and mysterious cosmetic drug. For her next project, the media personality shared she would love to act in a rom-com about a horse girl, merging her two passions together.

"If they do a live-action Spirit movie, sign me up, I’m ready to go," said Hadid.