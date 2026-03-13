Rachel Zegler breaks silence on relationship status amid breakup news

Rachel Zegler comments on relationship status amid breakup news

Rachel Zegler is commenting on her relationship status amid the rumors that she has split from boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand.

The 24-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (March 12) to share a meme about wanting to be the “girlfriend” in the relationship for once.

“I can’t wait to be a girlfriend cause last time I was the boyfriend,” the meme read.

Fellow Broadway actor Roman Banks commented on the post and said, “slide 14 lmaooo.” He was referring to the slide with the meme. And Rachel responded!

“not just last time EVERY TIME,” Rachel commented.

Rachel‘s first public boyfriend was her West Side Story and The Hunger Games co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, but they split in 2024. Despite their breakup, it appears they are on good terms because she voiced support for him after it was announced that he’s going to make his Broadway debut this year in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

Rachel was first linked to Nathan in July 2025 while they were working together on the London production of the musical Evita.

While Rachel starred in the show in the title role, Nathan was a dancer in the ensemble. He previously performed in The Lion King, Magic Mike and Hamilton.

Rumors of their breakup surfaced in January 2026 when Rachel posted some cryptic comments on her Instagram account.

At the time, it was also discovered that Rachel had unfollowed Nathan‘s account on Instagram, though he still follows her as of today. She has also removed a lot of photos that they posted together, according to People.