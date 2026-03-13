 
Geo News

Rachel Zegler breaks silence on relationship status amid breakup news

Rachel Zeglercomments on her relationship status amid rumours that she split from boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Rachel Zegler comments on relationship status amid breakup news
Rachel Zegler comments on relationship status amid breakup news

Rachel Zegler is commenting on her relationship status amid the rumors that she has split from boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand.

The 24-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (March 12) to share a meme about wanting to be the “girlfriend” in the relationship for once.

“I can’t wait to be a girlfriend cause last time I was the boyfriend,” the meme read.

Fellow Broadway actor Roman Banks commented on the post and said, “slide 14 lmaooo.” He was referring to the slide with the meme. And Rachel responded!

“not just last time EVERY TIME,” Rachel commented.

Rachel‘s first public boyfriend was her West Side Story and The Hunger Games co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, but they split in 2024. Despite their breakup, it appears they are on good terms because she voiced support for him after it was announced that he’s going to make his Broadway debut this year in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

Rachel was first linked to Nathan in July 2025 while they were working together on the London production of the musical Evita.

While Rachel starred in the show in the title role, Nathan was a dancer in the ensemble. He previously performed in The Lion King, Magic Mike and Hamilton.

Rumors of their breakup surfaced in January 2026 when Rachel posted some cryptic comments on her Instagram account.

At the time, it was also discovered that Rachel had unfollowed Nathan‘s account on Instagram, though he still follows her as of today. She has also removed a lot of photos that they posted together, according to People.

Bad Bunny wipes Instagram again after surprising birthday post
Bad Bunny wipes Instagram again after surprising birthday post
Holly Willoughby turns heads at star studded gala amid plans for YouTube venture
Holly Willoughby turns heads at star studded gala amid plans for YouTube venture
Kerry Katona says Katie Price 'keeps getting back up' despite criticism
Kerry Katona says Katie Price 'keeps getting back up' despite criticism
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner slams major accusation by ex Ray J
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner slams major accusation by ex Ray J
Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'