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Kristen Bell invites one lucky fan to lunch on 'Nobody Wants This' set

The 'Gossip Girl' alum says the lucky winner will get to meet the cast and crew and get a sneak peek of the show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

The proceeds of the lucky draw will go to the Womens Peace and Humanitarian Fund
The proceeds of the lucky draw will go to the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund

Kristen Bell is giving one lucky fan the chance to step onto the set of her hit rom-com Nobody Wants This. And it’s all for a good cause.

On Friday, March 13, the Emmy-nominated actress announced that a fan and a guest can win lunch with her on the show’s set, along with the opportunity to meet the cast and crew, and an exclusive sneak peek of the show.

“I want you to come have lunch with me on the set of Nobody Wants This,” Bell, 45, said in an Instagram video.

The Good Place star added, “You can come to set, you can have lunch, meet everybody, experience the fun and chaos that is this beautiful set and all the proceeds are gonna go directly to the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which if you know me, you know, is near and dear to my heart. I’ve been working with them for years and they support and empower women to maintain peace in their communities all throughout the world.”

Bell added that the fundraiser also celebrates a major milestone for the organisation.

“And it just so happens to be the fund’s ten-year anniversary so I figured I would give them a little birthday present.”

The Gossip Girl alum shared details on how fans can participate.

“I can’t wait to meet one of you! Enter now through the link in my bio or at meetkristenbell.com exclusively on @charitybuzz.”

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