Khloe Kardashian shares emotional reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella set

Khloe Kardashian details full-circle moment watching Justin Bieber perform at Coachella

Khloe Kardashian was unable to attend Coachella due to her daughter True's birthday, but she was cheering on Justin Bieber from afar, as she shared on her latest podcast episode.

The 41-year-old socialite shared her emotional reaction in conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, on the Khloe In Wonderland podcast this Wednesday, and noted that it was the first year she had "fomo" from Coachella, just because the Baby hitmaker was headlining.

The momager, 70, agreed, saying, "I wanted to go to Coachella because I really, really wanted to see Justin. He was preparing for it and talking about it so excitedly! I'm so happy with how everything turned out for him; it made me so happy because I really want him to succeed. He's so talented, so loving, and so kind—he's like part of our family, and I want everyone to see what we see in him."

However, both of them were unable to attend because Kris had an international trip.

Despite being geographically distant, the duo noted that they felt endlessly proud of Justin.

"It was an incredible night for him, two huge weekends. Everyone is so proud of him; he did an amazing job. Him with Billie Eilish was the cutest thing; my face hurt from smiling," they said.

Justin's headlining set was memorable for a lot of reasons, and is still being talked about. It was his first comeback show since he had to cancel tour in 2022, and he took fans back to the good old days by playing his nostalgic early hits.