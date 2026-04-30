Lana Del Rey turns heads in bold look after surprise marriage

Lana Del Rey was recently spotted after attending a church service in Beverly Hills and her outing quickly caught attention.

The 40-year-old singer stepped out of Churchome wearing high cut denim shorts, a soft off white sweater and camo clogs.

Lana looked relaxed and happy, smiling as she walked with a friend. However, the church is known for attracting big names like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker’s appearance came months after her wedding to Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024.

The singer’s husband is an airboat captain and tour guide in Louisiana, where he takes people through swamp areas and interacts with alligators, even calling them his “Cajun yard dogs.”

The couple first met in 2019 when Lana went on one of his tours as they later reconnected in 2024 and started a relationship that quickly turned serious.

Some of her friends were unsure at first, mainly because of their different lifestyles but those concerns have now faded.

Moreover, sources say that he treats her with care and keeps things simple and Lana Del Rey has also called him the “most impactful person” in her life, showing how strong their bond has become.