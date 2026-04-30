Kevin Hart sparks backlash over insensitive body remark about Timothee Chalamet

Kevin Hart, Timothee Chalamet tension rises after controversial remark

Kevin Hart sparked massive backlash after a joke he made about Timothee Chalamet during a podcast appearance.

The 46 year old comedian, who recently talked about his wax figure, is once again in the spotlight because of his latest comments on a popular show.

Hart appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where he took part in a rapid fire roast segment with host Alex Cooper.

The format was meant to be light and playful, with Cooper explaining that it was all for fun and not meant to hurt anyone.

During the segment, when Timothee Chalamet was mentioned, Hart responded with a remark saying “The body of a German woman.”

The comment, however, caught attention on social media in no time and led to mixed reactions from fans.

Timothee Chalamet, who is known for films like Dune and Wonka and is currently linked with Kylie Jenner, earlier talked about pressure around his body type in Hollywood and casting feedback he received in the past.

In the same podcast episode, he also made quick jokes about other well known names.

Kevin took names of biggest celebrities like Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, Patrick Mahomes, Bruno Mars and Robert Pattinson as part of the roast style game which made the situation even worse.