Meryl Streep reveals why she almost walked away from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Meryl Streep has shared new details about how she ended up joining The Devil Wears Prada, after an unusual start to the whole process.

While talking about the second movie during a recent interview with Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley, Streep said she liked the script right away and knew the film got some strong potential.

Still, the actress went on to add that she did not accept the role of Miranda Priestly at first and actually turned it down.

She shared, “I knew it was going to be a hit. I read the script, the script was great. They called me up, and they made an offer, and I said no. I’m not going to do it.”

Streep explained that she then decided to test things by asking for a higher salary and the studio agreed quickly.

However, that changed everything and led her to take the role.

The Mamma Mia star added that this moment made her realise she could speak up more about her value, something she had not fully done earlier in her career.

She also said she was thinking about stepping away from acting at the time and would have walked away if it had not felt right.

The role of Miranda Priestly later became one of her most iconic performances, bringing her award nominations and a major boost in her career.