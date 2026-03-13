Gwyneth Paltrow takes a dig at Met Gala attendees concerned about 'costumes'

Gwyneth Paltrow shades Met Gala after missing the fashion event many years

Gwyneth Paltrow is not a regular at the Met Gala and she is not hesitant to say that she does not understand the hype behind costumes.

The 53-year-old multihyphenate listed down her favourite red carpet looks from years which highlighted her “love-hate relationship” with the Met Ball.

“I’m me — so I’m never going to the Met Ball in like, a hot dog costume or whatever, you know? I always have to be myself, first and foremost. Like, I’m not going in a costume; I’m going in a dress,” Paltrow said seemingly shading Katy Perry who went in a hamburger costume in 2019.

The Marty Supreme star elaborated, “There’s two camps who go to the Met Ball — the costume or the evening dress. And I’m always going to be an evening dress person.”

While many A-listers morph into different versions of themselves in accordance with the themes of the fashion event, Paltrow once donned a Valley of the Dolls inspired outfit in a yellow dress back in 2019.

The Shakespeare in Love actress has been vocal about her feelings for the event. In 2013, she told USA Today, “It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Paltrow returned to the event many years later, but she is not the only one who returned despite her feelings. Lena Dunham, who expressed similar sentiments too is back again, and is on the Met Gala Committee this year.