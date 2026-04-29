Billie Eilish receives new surprise after sharing controversial opinion

Billie Eilish has been making waves since she made a surprise cameo at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance which Hailey Bieber and the Baby hitmaker had planned for her.

The 24-year-old singer got a new surprise as a die-hard Belieber when a Google search began to describe her as "Justin's one less lonely girl," because of her One Less Lonely Girl cameo.

Excited fans flocked to social media and celebrated, writing, "what a dream come true!!" and "i would also like to be justin's one less lonely girl."

The ocean eyes hitmaker herself is still overwhelmed by the surprise, and gushed over it in a new interview, saying it was “a life-changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live. And I can’t actually believe that I lived it.”

This comes after Eilish recently divided fans with a controversial opinion.

When asked what hill she was willing to die on, the Grammy winner said, "“Y’all are not going to like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong.”

She continued, "Two things cannot coincide. I love all animals so much and I eat meat. You just can’t do both, sorry!”

Eilish has always been vocal about her political opinions, as well as life choices. She has been advocating for climate crisis, and taking the steps to minimise the damage during her tours as well.