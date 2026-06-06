Mercedes rookie Antonelli beats Leclerc, Hamilton ahead of Monaco qualifying

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished at top in the final practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, beating Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, after setting the fastest lap.

He topped the timesheets in the final practice session on Saturday after posting an impressive time of 1m 12.720s on soft tyres. The young Italian race car driver showcased impressive performance after the legendary duo of Charles Leclerc and seven-time F1 champion dominated the practice session on Friday.

Antonelli’s run has put Mercedes directly in contention with other teams for the pole position. Qualifying is often considered more important than the race itself at Monaco because overtaking opportunities are extremely limited on the narrow street circuit.

However, Mercedes is expected to face a significant challenge from Ferrari for the pole position as both of their drivers finished 2nd and 3rd in the final practice session.

Monaco-born Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished second while his team mate Hamilton finished third in the session.

Here are the final standings from the third and final practice session ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Pos. No. Driver Team Time / Gap Laps 1 12 ANT Mercedes 1:12.720 22 2 16 LEC Ferrari +0.327s 32 3 44 HAM Ferrari +0.331s 30 4 63 RUS Mercedes +0.763s 23 5 3 VER Red Bull Racing +0.942s 23 6 81 PIA McLaren +0.978s 20 7 5 BOR Audi +1.100s 27 8 6 HAD Red Bull Racing +1.157s 25 9 1 NOR McLaren +1.286s 24 10 27 HUL Audi +1.330s 22 11 31 OCO Haas F1 Team +1.558s 24 12 55 SAI Williams +1.616s 26 13 10 GAS Alpine +1.760s 22 14 87 BEA Haas F1 Team +1.767s 18 15 30 LAW Racing Bulls +1.867s 27 16 23 ALB Williams +2.081s 24 17 41 LIN Racing Bulls +2.198s 24 18 11 PER Cadillac +2.225s 19 19 43 COL Alpine +2.459s 21 20 77 BOT Cadillac +2.731s 17 21 14 ALO Aston Martin +2.847s 26 22 18 STR Aston Martin +3.201s 22

With Antonelli, Leclerc and Hamilton separated by only a few tenths of a second, qualifying is shaping up to be one of the most competitive sessions of the season.

It is pertinent to note that practice sessions do not award any points to the athletes; however, Antonelli's performance sent a strong message that Mercedes cannot be overlooked in the battle for pole position.