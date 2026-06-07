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FIFA World Cup 2026 winner is Spain: EA Sports predicts

For last four FIFA World Cup, every EA sports prediction has proven right
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 07, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 winner is Spain: EA Sports predicts
FIFA World Cup 2026 winner is Spain: EA Sports predicts

EA Sports FC has picked their 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after four years of consecutive correct predictions.

The video game publisher revealed that Spain would be the country to lift the trophy.

Since 2010, EA Sports has come up with an accurate prediction with Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018, and Argentina in 2022.

EA developers officials stated, “We’ve predicted four in a row. Now we’ve run the sim again. The next champion? Spain.”

For the 2026 World Cup, set to be played by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, there will be an increased number of teams competing in the tournament at 48.

The games will begin on June 11th and end on July 12th. Spain is among the favourite countries due to the impressive talent pool on the team, which consists of seasoned players as well as some up-and-comers. This can be attributed to their recent win against England with a scoreline of 4-0.

EA sports make predictions from a comprehensive analysis with the help of advanced simulation technology based on factors like player statistics, team form, and tactical tendencies. 

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