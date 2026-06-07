Elon Musk's SpaceX rents its super computing powers to Google in $30 billion deal

Elon Musk's SpaceX leases its super computing powers to Google in $30 billion deal

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has rented its super computing powers to Google in a $30 billion deal, allowing the company behind the world’s most widely known search engine to use its computing powers for $920 million a month though June 2029.

This comes as SpaceX prepares for a highly anticipated and one the largest initial public offering in corporate history. The space technology company acquired xAI in February 2026 and gained access to massive data centers, which could be useful for Alphabet Inc.

The deal also highlights the massive success achieved by SpaceX in just a few years as in 2021 Google was providing its computing services to the American spaceflight company to deliver the internet services via Starlink satellites, another subsidiary of SpaceX.

The American multinational technology conglomerate has acquired services from SpaceX, which operates massive data centers in the US, with a total computing capacity of 2GW.

Google plans to use 110,000 GPUs, processors and memory components deployed at data centers which are often referred to as “Colossus” between October 2026 to June 2029.

The agreement states Google can terminate the contract if SpaceX fails to provide the allocated amount of GPUs by September this year. Earlier this year, Anthropic AI also signed a similar kind of deal with the world's richest entrepreneur.

Why would Google need external computing power?

Because:

AI training requires enormous GPU resources.

Demand for AI computing is growing faster than infrastructure construction.

Even large companies are increasingly leasing capacity from third parties.

SpaceX has filed for an IPO and set a fixed $135 per share price. The company is aiming to raise $75 billion and a valuation of $1.75 trillion.