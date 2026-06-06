Mexico faces growing security questions ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Drug Cartel violence in Mexico has raised concerns about the safety and security of over a million football fans who plan to visit the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The global sport showdown is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the north American nation will be hosting 13 games in the world’s most watched sporting competition.

The concerns have been highlighted after a recent advisory for football fans visiting the country by the U.S. embassy in Mexico.

Earlier, this year Mexico experienced one of the worst waves of violence in recent years following the killing of Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) leader Ruben Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho.

During the wave of violence, around 30 security officials and around the same number of cartel members died.

Security experts have warned that cartel activity remains a concern, prompting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to deploy around 100,000 troops across the game hosting cities.

In an interview with The Independent, a FIFA spokesperson said, “We are confident that the government will ensure a safe, secure and welcoming environment.”

Security concerns are not the only challenge facing organizers, the teachers strikes also pose a strong risk of disruption to the tournament.

Mexican teachers are protesting to demand significant salary increases and the repeal of a 2007 pension law that weakened retirement packages and raised the retirement age.

They have threatened to block the key routes, thus blocking fans from reaching the stadiums.

The government is hoping to engage local and federal agencies to strengthen security operations ahead of the tournament.