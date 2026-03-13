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Timothée Chalamet's Opera comment sparks response from Andrea Bocelli

Timothée Chalamet’s Opera remark invites a lot of criticism

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 13, 2026

Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment sparks response from Andrea Bocelli
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment sparks response from Andrea Bocelli

The internet is still buzzing over Timothée Chalamet’s surprisingly blunt take on opera and ballet – but opera legend Andrea Bocelli just responded in the most graceful way possible.

In case you missed the drama, Chalamet stirred debate during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey at a Variety and CNN Town Hall event. While talking about the survival of different art forms, the actor admitted he’s not exactly racing toward the opera stage.

“I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep movie theaters alive, we’ve gotta keep this genre alive,’ and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it,” he said.

Then came the line that sent the internet into meltdown mode.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.”

Realising he might’ve stepped into hot water, Chalamet joked moments later, “I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

Enter Bocelli –calm, classy and not remotely offended.

“I believe we often tend to keep our distance from what we have not yet truly encountered,” the legendary tenor told People magazine.

“Opera and ballet are art forms that have crossed centuries and continue to speak to the human heart, because they answer a deep need for beauty, truth and emotion. They are not arts of the past, but living languages that can still move us, make us reflect, and bring different generations together.”

And Bocelli didn’t stop there – he even offered Chalamet a front-row seat.

“I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothée, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source,” he added.

“Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts. Sometimes it only takes a few minutes of hearing this music live to understand why, after centuries, it continues to be loved all over the world.”

Consider it the classiest clapback of the week.

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