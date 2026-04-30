Why did Goldie Hawn go on an acting hiatus?

Goldie Hawn reveals the reason of taking an acting break

Goldie Hawn has no plans to rush back in front of the camera, and she has been remarkably clear-eyed about why.

The 80-year-old spoke to PEOPLE in an interview published on 29 April, explaining that after a career full of beloved performances, she simply hasn't found anything worthy of bringing her back.

"It's about the content," she said.

"Acting for acting's sake, taking things… I've read a lot of shows, a lot of scripts that I didn't like or I didn't think I'd fit. The one thing about acting is that I've done it, and I had a great career, and I honor that."

Hawn last appeared on screen in The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020, alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

The decision to step back began long before that, however, she traced it to her mid-fifties.

"I think ultimately every life has to have its sections. Doing the same thing over and over again for your whole life is not as interesting to me. And I decided at probably 55 or something, 'What are you going to do for this next part of your life?' And I knew that there was more out there to learn and to do."

The right script could change everything.

"I would love to get a material that could actually be like, 'Oh my God, I want this so bad. This is so funny. She's so crazy. She's so interesting.' But I haven't come across it."

She also floated the idea of a project with her famously talented family, children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, with characteristic openness.

"It's such a great idea because we have so much talent. Never say never, because that could happen at any time."

Hawn and Russell have also stepped back from Hollywood geographically, spending much of their time at their home in Colorado.

Russell has described waking up each morning looking at the mountain, riding horses and sitting by the living-room fireplace as the rhythm of their life there, a far cry from the pace of the film industry they both helped define.