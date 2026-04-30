D4vd murder case takes dark turn with disturbing new claims

Disturbing new allegations have emerged in the murder case involving D4vd, with prosecutors accusing the musician of trying to erase evidence linking him to the teenage victim.

In a newly released court filing, prosecutors claim the artist – born David Anthony Burke – severed two of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s fingers, including one allegedly tattooed with his name, in an effort to “distance himself from the victim.”

Burke has been charged in Los Angeles County with the April 2025 murder of Rivas, just days before the release of his debut album.

Prosecutors allege he killed the teen after she threatened to expose their relationship, then used a chainsaw to dismember her body before placing the remains into bags left inside the trunk of his Tesla.

Authorities say the car sat impounded for months until staff noticed a “strong smell of decay” and flies surrounding the vehicle.

The filing also claims Burke allegedly sent text messages from Rivas’ phone after investigators believe she had already died, attempting to conceal the crime.

According to prosecutors, the two had known each other since Rivas was 11, and text messages allegedly show their pair argued shortly before death. The filing states she threatened to expose their alleged relationship “to end his career and destroy his life.”

Burke was arrested earlier this month and now faces charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys maintain that he “was not the cause” of Rivas’ death and say they plan to “vigorously defend David’s innocence.”