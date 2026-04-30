Olivia Rodrigo reveals Louis Partridge relationship taught her 'patience'

Rodrigo, 23, and Partridge, 22, sparked breakup rumours in late December 2025 after two years of dating

Olivia Rodrigo is exploring a new kind of love after Louis Partridge.

In a new interview for Cosmopolitan’s Beauty Issue published Wednesday, April 29, the Grammy-winning singer appeared to confirm her split from the Enola Holmes actor months after reports surfaced that the pair had quietly called it quits following more than two years together.

When the interviewer, who happened to be Rodrigo's best friend Madison Hu, asked what “phase of love” she’s currently in, Rodrigo drew attention to platonic love rather than a romantic one. “Oh my god. I’m in the most important phase, the friendship phase that I’m sitting right across from,” she said. “Best friend, community love. Dating is just the cherry on top.”

Rodrigo also shared what she wished she had learned about love sooner: “Patience. Things happen the way that they're supposed to happen. It's not supposed to be white-knuckle.”

While the publication noted that Rodrigo didn’t officially comment on her relationship status, the candid response marks the clearest sign yet that the Grammy winner has moved on.

Rodrigo, 23, and Partridge, 22, first sparked romance rumours in late 2023 after being spotted together in London. Though many fans thought they were endgame, reports of their split emerged in December 2025.

The timing also comes as Rodrigo gears up to release her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, with fans already speculating whether the project will dive into heartbreak. The singer hinted that emotional territory is definitely part of what’s ahead.

The Drivers License hitmaker said many of the standout tracks are rooted in feeling “sad, angry and heartbroken.”