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Rihanna's team reaches out to Billie Eilish as 'R9' buzz grows

Rihanna once shared that Billie Eilish would be her 'dream collab' as she continues to tease her ninth album

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Rihanna&apos;s team reaches out to Billie Eilish as &apos;R9&apos; buzz grows
Billie Eilish is waiting for 'R9' just like the rest of us 

Is there a Rihanna and Billie Eilish collab in the works?

Rihanna’s team publicly reached out to the 24-year-old popstar this week after she shared her growing anticipation for Rihanna’s long-promised ninth studio album, R9.

“If Rihanna ever f***ing makes R9, then I’m excited for that,” Eilish told Elle magazine in an interview published Tuesday, April 28. Surprisingly, Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty popped up in the comments section of that video and wrote, “R9 will be worth the wait, trust,” with a fire emoji.

Rihannas team reaches out to Billie Eilish as R9 buzz grows

Fans have been waiting for the elusive R9 for years now, given that Rihanna’s last album was 2016’s Anti. Last year, Rihanna explained the hold-up despite being in the studio the “whole eight years.”

“I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn't hit me,” she revealed in a March 2025 Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do… I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

In 2024, Rihanna named Eilish as her dream collaborator. “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good,”

In a 2024 chat with Access Hollywood, she called Billie Eilish her “dream collaborator.” “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good.”

As for Eilish’s progress, she revealed to Elle that BE4 is “more than halfway [done].” 

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